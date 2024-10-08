Back to top

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Samsara Inc. (IOT - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. IOT recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for IOT

Shares of IOT have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that IOT could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at IOT's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 6 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on IOT for more gains in the near future.


