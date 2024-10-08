Reasons to Add MOG.A Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Moog Inc. ( MOG.A Quick Quote MOG.A - Free Report) , with a strong backlog, low debt and strong return on equity (ROE), offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace sector. Let us focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a promising investment pick at the moment. Growth Projections & Surprise History of MOG.A
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOG.A’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share has increased 1.1% to $7.41 per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Moog’s total revenues for fiscal 2024 stands at $3.58 billion, which indicates growth of 7.8% from the fiscal 2023 reported figure.
The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.21% in the last four quarters. MOG.A’s Return on Equity
ROE indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, Moog’s ROE is 14.51% compared with its industry’s average of 11.3%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the industry.
MOG.A’s Rising Backlog
Moog’s solid order activities resulted in a backlog of $2.45 billion as of June 29, 2024, which witnessed an improvement of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter. This rise was driven by increased orders for both commercial and military aircraft, as well as space and defense programs.
Dividend History of MOG.A
The company has been increasing shareholder value through dividend payments. On Aug. 2, 2024, Moog announced a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share, resulting in an annual dividend of $1.12 per share. Its current dividend yield is 0.56%, better than the industry’s dividend yield of 0.17%.
MOG.A’s Debt Position
At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, MOG.A’s total debt to capital was 34.82%, much better than the industry’s average of 53.05%.
Moog’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was 4.7. A strong TIE ratio indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems. MOG.A Stock Price Performance
In the past six months, Moog shares have risen 24.6% compared with the
industry’s average return of 17.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are
Leonardo DRS, Inc. ( DRS Quick Quote DRS - Free Report) , Curtiss-Wright Corp. ( CW Quick Quote CW - Free Report) and Teledyne Technologies, Inc. ( TDY Quick Quote TDY - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Leonardo DRS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ total revenues for 2024 stands at $3.15 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11.4%. CW delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.52% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, which implies a rise of 7.1% from the 2023 reported sales figure. Teledyne’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.47% in the last four quarters.
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Add MOG.A Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
Moog Inc. (MOG.A - Free Report) , with a strong backlog, low debt and strong return on equity (ROE), offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace sector.
Let us focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a promising investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections & Surprise History of MOG.A
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOG.A’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share has increased 1.1% to $7.41 per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Moog’s total revenues for fiscal 2024 stands at $3.58 billion, which indicates growth of 7.8% from the fiscal 2023 reported figure.
The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.21% in the last four quarters.
MOG.A’s Return on Equity
ROE indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, Moog’s ROE is 14.51% compared with its industry’s average of 11.3%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the industry.
MOG.A’s Rising Backlog
Moog’s solid order activities resulted in a backlog of $2.45 billion as of June 29, 2024, which witnessed an improvement of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter. This rise was driven by increased orders for both commercial and military aircraft, as well as space and defense programs.
Dividend History of MOG.A
The company has been increasing shareholder value through dividend payments. On Aug. 2, 2024, Moog announced a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share, resulting in an annual dividend of $1.12 per share. Its current dividend yield is 0.56%, better than the industry’s dividend yield of 0.17%.
MOG.A’s Debt Position
At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, MOG.A’s total debt to capital was 34.82%, much better than the industry’s average of 53.05%.
Moog’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was 4.7. A strong TIE ratio indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.
MOG.A Stock Price Performance
In the past six months, Moog shares have risen 24.6% compared with the industry’s average return of 17.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) , Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW - Free Report) and Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (TDY - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Leonardo DRS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ total revenues for 2024 stands at $3.15 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11.4%.
CW delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.52% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, which implies a rise of 7.1% from the 2023 reported sales figure.
Teledyne’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.47% in the last four quarters.