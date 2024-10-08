See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Alarm.com Introduces Smart Thermostat HQ With Easy Setup
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.’s (ALRM - Free Report) business unit, Building36, recently unveiled the next-gen Smart Thermostat HQ. Built for contractors, the Thermostat HQ is the simplest and most reliable way to connect with homeowners.
Based in Massachusetts, Building36 provides smart thermostats, sensors and connected home solutions. These solutions improve comfort for homeowners and strengthen Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) dealer partnerships.
The Smart Thermostat HQ is designed for easy installation, featuring an integrated cellular hub that ensures instant connectivity without Wi-Fi issues. With automatic wire detection, contractors can mount the unit, connect existing wires and let the thermostat configure itself.
This comprehensive solution simplifies installation and will boost customer satisfaction. It will also create new business opportunities for HVAC professionals.
ALRM’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Alarm.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the year-to-date period, the company’s shares have lost 12.4% against the industry’s 42.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
