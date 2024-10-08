We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed at $14.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.
The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 11.79% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 23.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $279.61 million, down 16.9% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.33% and -12.36%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Arbor Realty Trust holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.66, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.