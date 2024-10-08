We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AppFolio (APPF) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) closed at $223.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
The the stock of property management software maker has risen by 1.88% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AppFolio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.02, indicating a 72.88% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $198.52 million, up 20% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.20 per share and a revenue of $777.91 million, demonstrating changes of +145.61% and +25.38%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AppFolio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, AppFolio holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, AppFolio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.53.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
