Casey's Pioneering Growth Through Strategic Expansion and Innovation

Casey's General Stores Inc. ( CASY Quick Quote CASY - Free Report) continues to distinguish itself in the convenience store sector through robust operational strategies that bolster its market position and financial performance. A resilient business operating model, stellar omnichannel capabilities, expanded customer outreach and exclusive private-label offerings strengthen Casey's competitive position. Through a strategic blend of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Casey's is aggressively expanding its footprint. Decoding Casey's Tailwinds
A significant driver of Casey's growth is its ambitious store expansion strategy. The company plans store growth of approximately 270 units for fiscal 2025, a noteworthy increase from its earlier projection of 100 stores. This includes the recent acquisition of Fikes Wholesale, owner of 198 CEFCO convenience stores, which is expected to close during the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2024. This buyout solidifies Casey's footprint, particularly in strategically advantageous locations across Texas and southern markets.
This strategic expansion not only enhances Casey's market presence but also aligns with its long-term growth vision. By establishing stores in high-demand areas, Casey's is well-positioned to attract more customers and increase overall sales. Casey’s inside store sales, encompassing grocery, general merchandise and prepared food, rose 7.6% year over year in the first quarter, reflecting continued demand for its products. The company's ability to drive sales growth while expanding margins is a testament to its strong cost management and product innovation. Same-store sales for prepared food and dispensed beverages rose 4.4%, with an impressive margin of 58.3%, supported by the continued success of hot sandwiches and bakery items. Grocery and general merchandise sales also posted strong results, with same-store sales up 1.6% and margins expanding 130 basis points to 35.4%, driven by better cost-of-goods management. Casey’s robust financial performance is highlighted by its generation of $180.8 million in free cash flow in the last reported quarter, up from $160 million in the prior year. This impressive cash flow generation provides the company with the flexibility to fund its ambitious growth plans, including store acquisitions. With a total available liquidity of $1.2 billion, Casey’s is well-positioned to continue its aggressive growth strategy without compromising its financial stability. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Final Thoughts on CASY
Casey’s remains focused on its aggressive growth trajectory, with the company confident in its ability to achieve the target of 500 new stores. The integration of the recently acquired CEFCO stores is expected to provide significant synergies, contributing to both revenue and profit growth. Casey’s strategic investments in food and beverage offerings, combined with disciplined operational execution, place the company in an excellent position to continue delivering value for its customers and shareholders alike.
Casey’s reiterated inside same-store sales growth estimate of 3% to 5% for fiscal 2025. It continues to foresee EBITDA growth of at least 8%. Investors have recognized Casey’s potential, with shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company advancing an impressive 19.3% in the past six months, in line with the industry’s rise. 3 More Stocks Looking Red Hot
Here, we have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. ( SFM Quick Quote SFM - Free Report) , The Kroger Co. ( KR Quick Quote KR - Free Report) and Flowers Foods, Inc. ( FLO Quick Quote FLO - Free Report) . Sprouts Farmers, the renowned grocery retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. Kroger, which operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 8.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current quarter’s sales and earnings indicates growth of 1% and 3.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. Flowers Foods, one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. FLO delivered an earnings surprise of 1.9% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial year’s sales and earnings implies growth of 1% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Image: Bigstock
Casey's Pioneering Growth Through Strategic Expansion and Innovation
Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY - Free Report) continues to distinguish itself in the convenience store sector through robust operational strategies that bolster its market position and financial performance. A resilient business operating model, stellar omnichannel capabilities, expanded customer outreach and exclusive private-label offerings strengthen Casey's competitive position. Through a strategic blend of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Casey's is aggressively expanding its footprint.
Decoding Casey's Tailwinds
A significant driver of Casey's growth is its ambitious store expansion strategy. The company plans store growth of approximately 270 units for fiscal 2025, a noteworthy increase from its earlier projection of 100 stores. This includes the recent acquisition of Fikes Wholesale, owner of 198 CEFCO convenience stores, which is expected to close during the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2024. This buyout solidifies Casey's footprint, particularly in strategically advantageous locations across Texas and southern markets.
This strategic expansion not only enhances Casey's market presence but also aligns with its long-term growth vision. By establishing stores in high-demand areas, Casey's is well-positioned to attract more customers and increase overall sales.
Casey’s inside store sales, encompassing grocery, general merchandise and prepared food, rose 7.6% year over year in the first quarter, reflecting continued demand for its products. The company's ability to drive sales growth while expanding margins is a testament to its strong cost management and product innovation.
Same-store sales for prepared food and dispensed beverages rose 4.4%, with an impressive margin of 58.3%, supported by the continued success of hot sandwiches and bakery items. Grocery and general merchandise sales also posted strong results, with same-store sales up 1.6% and margins expanding 130 basis points to 35.4%, driven by better cost-of-goods management.
Casey’s robust financial performance is highlighted by its generation of $180.8 million in free cash flow in the last reported quarter, up from $160 million in the prior year. This impressive cash flow generation provides the company with the flexibility to fund its ambitious growth plans, including store acquisitions. With a total available liquidity of $1.2 billion, Casey’s is well-positioned to continue its aggressive growth strategy without compromising its financial stability.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Final Thoughts on CASY
Casey’s remains focused on its aggressive growth trajectory, with the company confident in its ability to achieve the target of 500 new stores. The integration of the recently acquired CEFCO stores is expected to provide significant synergies, contributing to both revenue and profit growth. Casey’s strategic investments in food and beverage offerings, combined with disciplined operational execution, place the company in an excellent position to continue delivering value for its customers and shareholders alike.
Casey’s reiterated inside same-store sales growth estimate of 3% to 5% for fiscal 2025. It continues to foresee EBITDA growth of at least 8%.
Investors have recognized Casey’s potential, with shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company advancing an impressive 19.3% in the past six months, in line with the industry’s rise.
3 More Stocks Looking Red Hot
Here, we have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) , The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) and Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO - Free Report) .
Sprouts Farmers, the renowned grocery retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Kroger, which operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 8.2%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current quarter’s sales and earnings indicates growth of 1% and 3.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Flowers Foods, one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. FLO delivered an earnings surprise of 1.9% in the last reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial year’s sales and earnings implies growth of 1% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.