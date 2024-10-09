We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) closed at $106.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 16.03% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 46.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $722.05 million, indicating a 0.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.52% and +13.62%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Louisiana-Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.64.
Meanwhile, LPX's PEG ratio is currently 5.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.61 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.