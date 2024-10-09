We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HCI Group (HCI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) reached $97.25, with a +1.86% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had lost 4.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of HCI Group will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking a 10.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $200.25 million, indicating a 52.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.56 per share and revenue of $806.34 million, which would represent changes of +69.5% and +46.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% higher. At present, HCI Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, HCI Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.21.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.