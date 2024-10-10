Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) is the world’s leading steel and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Albany International (AIN - Free Report) is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AAR (AIR - Free Report) is a provider of various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

