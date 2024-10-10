Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 9, 2024

  • Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. ((PEP - Free Report) ) gained 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30 per share. 
  • JD.com, Inc.’s ((JD - Free Report) ) tumbled 7.5% after China’s state planner Zheng Shanjie could not provide any new economic stimulus plans. 
  • Shares of Bilibili Inc. ((BILI - Free Report) ) plummeted 12.9% after China avoided announcing new stimulus plans.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.5% on the broader tech rally.

