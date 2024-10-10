Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Helen of Troy (HELE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended August 2024, Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) reported revenue of $474.22 million, down 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457.24 million, representing a surprise of +3.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Helen of Troy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Beauty & Wellness: $232.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $233.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
  • Net sales- Home & Outdoor: $241.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $223.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness: $10.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.59 million.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor: $36.25 million versus $31.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Helen of Troy here>>>

Shares of Helen of Troy have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise