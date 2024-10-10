Baker Hughes Secures Record Order for Gas Storage in Dubai

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) ), a leading energy technology company, has announced its largest-ever order for Integrated Compressor Line (“ICL”) units. This order marks a significant step forward in Dubai's energy infrastructure and decarbonization efforts. Dubai Petroleum Establishment (“DPE”) placed the order on behalf of Dubai Supply Authority, highlighting BKR's role in supporting sustainable energy. BKR's ICL Technology to Enhance Gas Storage
The agreement includes 10 ICL units, with five allotted for gas storage and another five for dual-usage purposes — either boosting gas injection or exporting gas to Dubai's existing distribution system. These units will be installed at the Margham Gas storage facility, significantly enhancing its capacity and flexibility. The deployment of BKR's ICL technology is aimed at strengthening Dubai’s energy system, enabling it to alternate between natural gas and solar power, contributing to the region’s decarbonization strategy.
BKR’s Key Role in UAE's Decarbonization Strategy
Baker Hughes' ICL technology is well-positioned to support Dubai’s ambitions to integrate renewables into its energy mix. The cutting-edge compressors are designed for high reliability with low emissions, meeting both operational needs and environmental goals. Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at BKR, emphasized that this order showcases the company's leadership in low-carbon solutions and strengthens its longstanding relationship with DPE.
Proven Success for BKR’s ICL Technology
The latest order builds on BKR's previous success in the region. Since 2020, three ICL units have been operational at the Margham facility with excellent performance — zero seal leakage and minimal maintenance downtime. The latest project is set to further improve the facility’s capabilities and continue the growing market demand for BKR’s innovative ICL technology, which has been deployed in projects across Italy, Germany, Argentina and the United States.
Baker Hughes’ strong order momentum underlines its pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable energy.
Image: Bigstock
