Palantir (PLTR) Takes Up 8.7% Stake in Faraday to Get EV Foothold
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) currently owns 8.7% of EV startup Faraday Future, per the latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The company was granted more than 800,000 shares worth approximately $2.4 million in the EV startup on Oct. 2 as payment for certain outstanding receivables.
The two organizations had reached a settlement way back in March. The struggling EV company had pledged to pay Palantir $5 million, but $4.8 million of that was still outstanding in August. Faraday Future then pledged to pay Palantir $2.4 million worth of company stock in August and again in October. This ownership interest now provides Palantir, a company riding high on the AI boom, a breakthrough into the electric vehicles segment.
Palantir has been enjoying a fine October. Since the onset of the month, the company’s stock has risen an impressive 15.9%. In fact, Palantir has had a brilliant 2024, with its shares rallying 151.2% on a year-to-date basis as of Oct. 9. This new position in Faraday should add further momentum.
Just like Nvidia Corporation’s (NVDA - Free Report) dominance of the AI hardware market, Palantir has made the most of the AI optimism in the software market. It is currently being considered a leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) software platforms.
The AI platform’s software market is forecast to register annual growth of 40% through 2028, generating $153 billion in annual revenues. This provides Palantir a prime position to grow in leaps and bounds. Its AI Platform, launched in 2023, is making strides across various industries, from defense to healthcare.
The company's revenues in the first six months of 2024 increased by 23% from the same period last year. Its earnings have shot up over the same period to $0.10 per share. Palantir Technologies reported revenues of $678.13 million in the last quarter, representing a year-over-year change of 27.2%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares with $0.05 a year ago. Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $652.29 million, the reported revenues represent a surprise of 3.96%. The EPS surprise was 12.5%.
While this growing ownership in Faraday Future does not mean a strategic takeover on Palantir’s part, the data analytics giant filed a 13-G form with the SEC, indicating that it intends to hold the shares passively, gaining a foothold in a segment it is yet to explore.
Unlike Nvidia, however, Palantir is yet to become a darling of the analysts on the basis of its rating across platforms. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), unlike Nvidia which is a solid Rank #2 (Buy). However with further upside left in AI optimism as is amply evident, one would be prudent to keep a watch on the company’s fortunes.