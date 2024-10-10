Unveiling JB Hunt (JBHT) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from JB Hunt (
JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, indicating a decline of 20% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.06 billion, representing a decrease of 3.2% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 6.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some JB Hunt metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Truckload' to come in at $179.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Dedicated' will reach $869.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' will reach $244.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' of $291.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load' stands at $1,860.08. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,820.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Intermodal - Revenue per load' reaching $2,818.08. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,984.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period' will likely reach 1,423. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,487 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Intermodal - Loads' to reach 519,544. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 521,221.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Integrated Capacity Solution - Loads' should arrive at 155,493. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 163,745 in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Dedicated - Average trucks during the period' should come in at 12,949. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,242.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Dedicated - Trucks (end of period)' will reach 13,009. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,259.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Truckload - Total tractors' at 1,912. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,989.
View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>> Over the past month, JB Hunt shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JBHT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
