Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Walgreens (WBA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 46.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $35.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Walgreens metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' at $27.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- International' stands at $5.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- U.S. Healthcare' will reach $2.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Pharmacy' should come in at $20.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Retail' will likely reach $6.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' should arrive at $315.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $554 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- International' will reach $185.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $259 million.
Over the past month, Walgreens shares have recorded returns of +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WBA will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>