We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Rogers Communication to Launch Warner Bros. Discovery Content
Rogers Communication (RCI - Free Report) recently announced that it will launch Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD - Free Report) portfolio of factual and U.S. lifestyle content in Canada.
Bell Media previously owned the right to broadcast WBD’s content. However, WBD inked an agreement with RCI to distribute Discovery channels.
This agreement concluded after Bell dropped its legal effort to prevent Canadians from viewing Discovery Channels on Rogers networks.
RCI will launch Discovery ID and Discovery. Cooking, OWN, Discovery Science, Animal Planet and MotorTrend content will be made available on demand and through Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video.
Rogers’ agreement with WBD will strengthen the former’s competitive position in Canada, as it will provide viewers with a diverse content portfolio.
Rogers Rides on Strong Portfolio and Partner Base
Rogers Communication is riding on its strong portfolio and expanding its clientele.
Rogers reached 96% of the Canadian population through its television, radio, print and digital networks. Rogers’ cable is expected to reach 60% of Canadian households, whereas its home product and coverage is expected to reach 100%, driven by strategic alliances.
RCI recently announced its plans to buy out 37.5% of Bell’s ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (“MLSE”), which is expected to conclude by mid-2025. RCI will become the largest owner of MLSE and has taken this strategic decision to increase its prospects and maintain its current leverage.
Rogers owns Toronto Blue Jays, Rogers Centre and Sportsnet, the number one sports network in Canada, and has expanded its content offering by collaborating with NBCUniversal, Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Disney (DIS - Free Report) .
RCI and Amazon signed a two-year deal to stream Monday night NHL hockey on Prime Video.
RCI also inked a partnership with Disney Entertainment to launch the ad-supported Disney+ version for Rogers customers without an additional cost.
RCI also secured exclusive broadcasting rights for lifestyle and entertainment brands, namely HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network and OWN from Corus Entertainment.
Rogers Offers Strong Guidance
RCI’s strong portfolio and expanding partner base are expected to drive top-line growth. RCI expects its 2024 total service revenues to increase 8-10% from its 2023 figure of C$16.85 billion, driven by its strong portfolio.
For 2024, Rogers expects capital expenditure to be between C$3.80 billion and C$4 billion, and free cash flow is expected in the range of C$2.9-C$3.1 billion.