Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $4.19 for the same period compares to $4.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.71, the EPS surprise was +12.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales growth - International stores: 0.8% versus 2.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Store counts - Total U.S. Stores: 6,930 versus 6,945 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Store counts - Total: 21,002 compared to the 21,094 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Store counts - International Stores: 14,072 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14,149.
  • Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores: 6,639 compared to the 6,655 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores: 291 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 290.
  • Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores: 3.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising: $120.93 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $123.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores: $89.17 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $91.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Revenues- Supply chain: $651.31 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $662.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees: $74.63 million compared to the $77.87 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $144.07 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $144.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

