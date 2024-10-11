We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Novavax (NVAX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) standing at $12.91, reflecting a +1.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.
Shares of the vaccine maker witnessed a gain of 3.17% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.28% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Novavax in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of -$0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.32 million, down 72.02% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.97 per share and a revenue of $751.97 million, representing changes of +82.07% and -23.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Novavax. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.28% upward. Novavax currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.