Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) ending at $3.63, denoting a -0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.09% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. On that day, Grab Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $705.4 million, reflecting a 14.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +63.64% and +16.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Grab Holdings Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.33% higher. Grab Holdings Limited presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.