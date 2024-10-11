Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) is a diversified financial services company providing several financial products and services to automotive dealers and their customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

DNOW INC (DNOW - Free Report) is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

