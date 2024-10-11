See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Voya Large Cap Growth A(NLCAX - Free Report) : 0.84% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. NLCAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 14.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
PGIM QMA Large Cap Core Equity A(PTMAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.35%. PTMAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.23% over the last five years.
AQR Long-Short Equity Fund R6(QLERX - Free Report) : 1.2% expense ratio and 1.1% management fee. QLERX is a Long Short - Equity fund, and these funds aim to minimize exposure to the broader market, taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.96% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.