Criteo Inks Partnership With Belk to Launch Belk Media Network
Criteo (CRTO - Free Report) announced its partnership with Belk on Tuesday to introduce the Belk Media Network and to connect Belk’s customers with brands effectively.
The partnership will enable brands in apparel, home, beauty, and accessory categories to enhance awareness and sales on Belk’s premises.
Criteo’s technology will aid in maximizing the utilization of Belk’s first-party data to effectively target high-earning shoppers, primarily women.
CRTO to Benefit From Strong Portfolio
Criteo will provide a competitive advantage to brands and advertisers to increase visibility and drive sales by activating customers with high intent at a digital point-of-purchase on retail media.
Per a report by Research and Market, the Retail Media industry is expected to expand to $231 billion by 2030, driving prospects for Criteo and Belk Media Network.
CRTO’s Commerce Yield, a retailer monetization platform, will enable brands to optimize their monetization capabilities by giving access to inventory and datasets for sponsored ad campaigns on a real-time basis.
Criteo’s Commerce Max, a demand-side platform, will allow closed-loop reporting to improve a buyer’s retail journey.
CRTO’s Expanding Clientele Drives Prospects
Criteo’s platform adoption has expanded to 2900 brands and 225 retailers and has access to over 700 million active users daily. It competes with companies including Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) .
Criteo is a leader in open web marketing platforms for retailers using Shopify Audiences to activate high-intent audiences alongside Meta Platforms and Alphabet.
CRTO recently inked a two-year agreement with Selfridges to connect customers with exclusive brands and to enhance a customer’s on-site experience by personalizing engagement.
E-commerce is a growing industry and Criteo is positioned to create more advertising inventory to drive ad spending and has the potential to complement Amazon.
CRTO’s data assets contain privacy-safe insights providing exposure to more than $1 trillion in online sales basis in 2023, representing approximately 35% of the global retail e-commerce sales, excluding China.
Criteo and Swiggy, India, have partnered to drive offsite media campaigns to connect high-intent customers via OTT platforms and the open market.
Criteo Offers Strong Q3 Guidance
For the third quarter of 2024, CRTO expects Contribution ex-TAC between $264 million and $268 million, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of 8% to 10%, and adjusted EBITDA between $72 million and $76 million.
For 2024, CRTO expects Contribution ex-TAC to grow 10% to 12% at constant currency. It also expects an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% of Contribution ex-TAC.