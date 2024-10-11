We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Prologis (PLD) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Prologis (PLD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.9 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prologis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental' should arrive at $1.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Strategic capital' to reach $125.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Occupancy' at 96.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 97.1%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $638.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $642.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prologis here>>>
Prologis shares have witnessed a change of -9.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>