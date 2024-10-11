We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $54.75 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Great Southern Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency ratio' stands at 64.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 65.1%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $7.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.85 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $47.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.74 million.
Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GSBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.