SL Green (SLG) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from SL Green (SLG - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, indicating a decline of 5.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $135.76 million, representing an increase of 3.2% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SL Green metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Rental revenue, net' will likely reach $153.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment income' of $9.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other income' will reach $22.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +82.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $47.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.21 million.
Shares of SL Green have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SLG is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.