Commvault Benefits From Strong Portfolio, Expanding Partner Base

Commvault ( CVLT Quick Quote CVLT - Free Report) is riding on an innovative portfolio and an expanding partner base. It recently expanded its portfolio with the announcement of the general availability of Cloud Rewind on the Commvault Cloud platform. A rich partner base that includes cloud services from Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) and Microsoft is a key catalyst. It recently announced a collaboration with Pure Storage ( PSTG Quick Quote PSTG - Free Report) . Cloud Rewind offers cloud-native distributed application recovery and rebuilds capabilities that CVLT acquired through the buyout of Appranix. The latest automated solution will help CVLT’s customers restore their entire cloud application and data environment at a faster speed and more efficiently. Cloud Rewind supports all major public and private cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Google Cloud Platform (“GCP”) and Microsoft Azure. Commvault Expands Features for AWS & GCP
Commvault is expanding its relationship with Alphabet’s GCP with the launch of Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Google Workspace. This solution will be available by the end of the calendar year.
CVLT’s solution will deliver end-to-end enterprise-grade protection for Gmail, Google Drive, and Shared Drives. This will help users keep valuable data safe, compliant and recoverable. Commvault also announced the availability of a Cloud cyber resilience platform on AWS. The Commvault Cloud platform will offer AWS customers cutting-edge solutions for automating data protection, advancing cyber recovery, and simplifying the cloud application rebuild process following a cyberattack. CVLT Partners Pure Storage to Help Financial Institutions
Commvault and Pure Storage announced a joint cyber readiness solution that will help financial entities including global banks to comply with the European Union’s (EU) Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), slated to take effect in January 2025.
DORA requires organizations to report on cyber resiliency practices across a host of areas including risk management and operational resilience testing. Commvault and Pure Storage’s joint solution is built on zero-trust principles. The solution will offer advanced authentication, storage encryption, and compliance locks to safeguard critical backup data. CVLT Offers Positive Guidance
An expanding portfolio and deep partner base bode well for Commvault’s prospects. Its achievement of FedRAMP High authorization allows Commvault Cloud for the government to securely handle controlled, unclassified information in cloud computing environments for government agencies and contractors.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, CVLT expects subscription revenues between $120 million and $124 million, indicating 25% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It expects revenues between $218 million and $222 million, suggesting 9% year-over-year growth at mid-point. Gross margin is expected in the 81% to 82% range, while operating margin is expected between 19% and 20%. For fiscal 2025, CVLT expects total annual recurring revenue growth of 15% year over year. Commvault expects subscription revenues between $522 million and $527 million, indicating 22% year-over-year growth at mid-point. It expects revenues between $915 million and $925 million, suggesting 9.5% year-over-year growth at mid-point.
Image: Shutterstock
Commvault Benefits From Strong Portfolio, Expanding Partner Base
Commvault (CVLT - Free Report) is riding on an innovative portfolio and an expanding partner base. It recently expanded its portfolio with the announcement of the general availability of Cloud Rewind on the Commvault Cloud platform.
A rich partner base that includes cloud services from Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and Microsoft is a key catalyst. It recently announced a collaboration with Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) .
Cloud Rewind offers cloud-native distributed application recovery and rebuilds capabilities that CVLT acquired through the buyout of Appranix. The latest automated solution will help CVLT’s customers restore their entire cloud application and data environment at a faster speed and more efficiently.
Cloud Rewind supports all major public and private cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Google Cloud Platform (“GCP”) and Microsoft Azure.
Commvault Expands Features for AWS & GCP
Commvault is expanding its relationship with Alphabet’s GCP with the launch of Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Google Workspace. This solution will be available by the end of the calendar year.
CVLT’s solution will deliver end-to-end enterprise-grade protection for Gmail, Google Drive, and Shared Drives. This will help users keep valuable data safe, compliant and recoverable.
Commvault also announced the availability of a Cloud cyber resilience platform on AWS. The Commvault Cloud platform will offer AWS customers cutting-edge solutions for automating data protection, advancing cyber recovery, and simplifying the cloud application rebuild process following a cyberattack.
CVLT Partners Pure Storage to Help Financial Institutions
Commvault and Pure Storage announced a joint cyber readiness solution that will help financial entities including global banks to comply with the European Union’s (EU) Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), slated to take effect in January 2025.
DORA requires organizations to report on cyber resiliency practices across a host of areas including risk management and operational resilience testing.
Commvault and Pure Storage’s joint solution is built on zero-trust principles. The solution will offer advanced authentication, storage encryption, and compliance locks to safeguard critical backup data.
CVLT Offers Positive Guidance
An expanding portfolio and deep partner base bode well for Commvault’s prospects. Its achievement of FedRAMP High authorization allows Commvault Cloud for the government to securely handle controlled, unclassified information in cloud computing environments for government agencies and contractors.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, CVLT expects subscription revenues between $120 million and $124 million, indicating 25% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It expects revenues between $218 million and $222 million, suggesting 9% year-over-year growth at mid-point.
Gross margin is expected in the 81% to 82% range, while operating margin is expected between 19% and 20%.
For fiscal 2025, CVLT expects total annual recurring revenue growth of 15% year over year. Commvault expects subscription revenues between $522 million and $527 million, indicating 22% year-over-year growth at mid-point. It expects revenues between $915 million and $925 million, suggesting 9.5% year-over-year growth at mid-point.