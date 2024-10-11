Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Unity Bancorp (UNTY - Free Report) reported $27.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.4 million, representing a surprise of +4.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Unity Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 4.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 44.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 46.5%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.80 million versus $2.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $24.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.15 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Unity Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Unity Bancorp have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise