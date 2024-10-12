We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) ending at $18.50, denoting a -1.28% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 1.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 68.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $515.96 million, showing a 30.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.12 per share and a revenue of $2.32 billion, representing changes of +68.85% and +47.77%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% lower. Hamilton Insurance is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.55. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.37 of its industry.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
