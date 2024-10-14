See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Bridgeway Small Cap Value N(BRSVX - Free Report) . BRSVX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.88%, management fee of 0.62%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 19.22%.
Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth R(FGSKX - Free Report) : 0.83% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FGSKX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. FGSKX, with annual returns of 13.56% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fidelity Select Natural Resources(FNARX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.69%. Five year annual return: 15.81%. FNARX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.