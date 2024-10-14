Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) is an agricultural equipment manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) is a producer and seller of metallurgical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) is a large fashion retailing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) - free report >>

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) - free report >>

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) - free report >>

Published in

retail