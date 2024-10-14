We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Snap-On (SNA) Q3 Earnings
The upcoming report from Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.58 per share, indicating an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.16 billion, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Snap-On metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' will reach $443.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' stands at $485.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' to come in at $374.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' should come in at $71.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.40 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' should arrive at $59.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.10 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' to reach $106.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.40 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' of $109.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $104.90 million.
Shares of Snap-On have experienced a change of +4.1% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.