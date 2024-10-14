Despite easing inflation, consumers continue to see higher prices for groceries. According to the latest Consumer Price Index report, the cost of groceries increased 1.3% year over year in September, higher than the 0.9% year-over-year increase in August and 0.4% month over month.
ETFs to Tap Rising Grocery Prices
Five of the six food groups saw price increases from August to September. Food at home increased 0.4%, driven by the meats, poultry, fish and eggs category, which rose 0.8%. Egg prices climbed 8.4% month over month and were up a whopping 39.6% from a year-ago period. Cereal and bakery products grew 0.3% month over month, led by higher prices for rice, pasta, and cornmeal, along with increases for cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Fruit and vegetables saw a 0.9% monthly increase, led by the cost of citrus fruits (read: ETF Strategies to Play Higher-Than-Expected September Inflation).
Food away from home becomes more expensive in September. The index rose 0.3% from the previous month, following the same increase in August. The full-service index went up 0.4%, while the index for limited-service meals inched up 0.2%.
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ - Free Report)
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF offers exposure to 32 stocks engaged in the manufacture, sale or distribution of food and beverage products, agricultural products and products related to the development of new food technologies by tracking the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index.
With AUM of $117.2 million, Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF charges 57 bps in annual fees from investors and sees a moderate average daily volume of 9,000 shares. PBJ has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG - Free Report)
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF offers exposure to U.S. companies within the food and beverage industry. It tracks the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage Index, holding 32 securities in its basket, with each accounting for less than 5.2% share (read: Fed Cuts Rates by 50 Basis Points: Sector ETFs to Play).
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has AUM of $32.4 million and charges 57 bps in annual fees. It sees an average daily volume of about 19,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ - Free Report)
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is actively managed and the only fund investing exclusively in the restaurant and foodservice industry, including restaurants, bars, pubs, fast food, take-out facilities, food catering services and more. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF holds 23 securities in its basket (read: Sector ETFs & Stocks to Gain On Upbeat September Jobs Data).
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF has gathered $3.1 million in its asset base. EATZ charges 1.01% as annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 2,000 shares.