We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bank Holiday Ahead of Busy Stock Trading Week
Monday, October 14th, 2024
Today is a bank holiday: either Columbus Day (depending how Italian-American your community) or Indigenous Peoples’ Day (depending how “woke”). In any case, the stock market is open for business, but there are no major economic reports due out until tomorrow. Currently, pre-market futures are mixed, with the Dow -80 points but the S&P 500 +9, the Nasdaq +63 and the small-cap Russell 2000 up slightly.
Looking Ahead to Economic Reports
Despite today’s day off from econ metrics, we see a pretty busy week ahead. Tuesday promises October Empire State Manufacturing, Wednesday brings us September Import/Exports, and Thursday is the biggest of all: Retail Sales, Philly Fed, Industrial Production/Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Homebuilders’ Confidence and Weekly Jobless Claims. Friday garners fresh results on Housing Starts and Building Permits for September.
Q3 Earnings Heats Up: Citi, J&J, Netflix and More
Continuing the earlier period of Q3 earnings season, following the Big Banks on Friday and a smattering of quarterly reports throughout last week. Among the most important of these reports will come Thursday afternoon, when Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) reports earnings.
Netflix is expected to yield +36% gains on earnings per share, year over year. Revenues are estimated +14% for the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) streaming giant, which is looking to notch its third-straight earnings beat. Netflix has posted earnings misses twice in the past 12 quarters.
More of the biggest Wall Street banks also report this week, including Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) , Citigroup (C - Free Report) and Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) . Further, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) , UnitedHealthcare (UNH - Free Report) , Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) puts out new quarterly numbers this week.
We’ll really see Q3 earnings season get cooking a week from now, but a good percentage of high market-cap stocks reporting this week make it a substantial trading period. We also will be tracking a proposed new stimulus offering to boost Chinese stocks, the aftermath of two major hurricanes hitting the Southeast and continued violence in the Middle East and Ukraine will be worth keeping note of. Also, the General Election is now three weeks from tomorrow.
Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>