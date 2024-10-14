We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Omnicom to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 15, after the bell.
The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $3.8 billion, indicating 6% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. The top line is expected to have been positively impacted by organic growth and acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues, mainly due to the Flywheel Digital acquisition in the Precision Marketing segment.
Omnicom Group Inc. Revenue (TTM)
Omnicom Group Inc. revenue-ttm | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote
The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by operating efficiency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.97, indicating a 5.9% year-over-year increase.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for OMC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
OMC has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $3 billion, implying a 10.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.5 per share, suggesting a 14.7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed in two instances, with an average surprise of 5.8%.
BAH has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Fiserv (FI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, indicating a year-over-year 6.3% rise. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.3 per share, suggesting a 14.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.8%.
FI currently carries an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 22.