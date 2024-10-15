See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
GOLDMAN SACHS US EQ DIV & PRE (GSPAX) - free report >>
JPMorgan US Rsrch Enhanc Equity I (JDESX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
GOLDMAN SACHS US EQ DIV & PRE (GSPAX) - free report >>
JPMorgan US Rsrch Enhanc Equity I (JDESX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap Investor(FTHNX - Free Report) . FTHNX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.06%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.07%.
Goldman Sachs US Equity Dividend & Premier A(GSPAX - Free Report) : 1.02% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. GSPAX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.64% over the last five years, GSPAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
JPMorgan Disciplined Equity I(JDESX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.35%. Management fee: 0.25%. Five year annual return: 17.4%. JDESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.