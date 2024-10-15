We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Simmons First National (SFNC) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Simmons First National (SFNC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $200.75 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Simmons First National metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 67.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.1% in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance' should arrive at $23.95 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.36 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income - FTE' at $163.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $159.95 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $44.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.78 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $156.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $153.43 million in the same quarter last year.
