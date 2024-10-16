Back to top

Image: Bigstock

The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC - Free Report) reported $5.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $3.49 for the same period compares to $3.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.37 billion, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 61% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.4%.
  • Net interest margin: 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.4% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $2.61 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.56 billion.
  • Total interest-earning assets - Average balance: $516.14 billion compared to the $511.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Book value per common share: $124.56 versus $118.09 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $2.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.43 billion.
  • Tier 1 risk-based ratio: 11.8% versus 11.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Leverage Ratio: 8.9% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total capital risk-based: 13.6% versus 13.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.02 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $3.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.40 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for The PNC Financial Services Group here>>>

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise