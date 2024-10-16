Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Walgreens (WBA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2024, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $37.55 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.74 billion, representing a surprise of +5.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walgreens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $29.47 billion compared to the $27.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. Healthcare: $2.11 billion versus $2.10 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Revenues- International: $5.97 billion compared to the $5.90 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $220 million versus $289.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- International: $231 million compared to the $193.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Healthcare: $17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$18.49 million.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$43 million versus -$58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Walgreens have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

