FB Financial (FBK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, FB Financial (FBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $89.52 million, down 17.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.44 million, representing a surprise of -29.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 85.1% compared to the 59.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Earning Assets: $11.95 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.67 billion.
  • Mortgage banking income: $11.55 million compared to the $12.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest income: -$16.50 million versus $24.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $2.84 million compared to the $2.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $106.02 million compared to the $103.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment services and trust income: $3.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.32 million.
  • Other Income: $2.47 million versus $2.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis): $106.63 million versus $104.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.20 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for FB Financial here>>>

Shares of FB Financial have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

