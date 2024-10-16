Back to top

State Street (STT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, State Street Corporation (STT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.34 billion, up 24.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.26, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08, the EPS surprise was +8.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how State Street performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 5.5% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Assets under Management (AUM): $4,732 billion versus $4,537.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio: 13.9% versus 13.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $269.51 billion versus $253.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio: 15.6% compared to the 14.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A): $46,759 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38,959.63 billion.
  • Total fee revenue: $2.62 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion.
  • Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis: $724 million compared to the $694.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $723 million compared to the $693.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Software and processing fees: $208 million versus $202.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other fee revenue: $125 million compared to the $44.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of State Street have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

