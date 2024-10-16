Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Citigroup (C) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Citigroup (C - Free Report) reported $20.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the EPS surprise was +12.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citigroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Book value per common share: $101.91 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $100.80.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.2% versus 67.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 2.3% versus 2.4% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $2,282.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,276.26 billion.
  • Markets Revenues, net of interest expense: $4.82 billion compared to the $4.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by component- Markets- Equity Markets: $1.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $983.36 million.
  • Revenue by component- Markets- Fixed Income markets- Fixed Income markets Total: $3.58 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.61 billion.
  • US Personal Banking Revenues, net of interest expense: $5.05 billion compared to the $5.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Services Revenues, net of interest expense: $5.03 billion versus $4.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Corporate/ALL OTHER Revenues Managed Basis (net of interest expense): $1.83 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by component- Services- Treasury and Trade Solutions Total: $3.64 billion compared to the $3.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by component- Services- Securities Services Total: $1.39 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Citigroup have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

