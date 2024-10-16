ETFs across various categories pulled in $19.5 billion in capital last week. International equity ETFs led the way with $8.6 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $4.7 billion in U.S. equity ETFs and $2.4 billion in fixed-income ETFs. Notably, China ETFs registered strong inflows.
5 ETFs That Gained Investors' Love Last Week
ETFs across various categories pulled in $19.5 billion in capital last week. International equity ETFs led the way with $8.6 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $4.7 billion in U.S. equity ETFs and $2.4 billion in fixed-income ETFs. Notably, China ETFs registered strong inflows.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI - Free Report) , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX - Free Report) , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR - Free Report) dominated the top creation list last week.
The three main bourses wrapped up the week on a positive note, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 touching new records. In fact, the S&P 500 Index topped 5,800 for the first time, given the solid start of the third-quarter earnings season with companies issuing bolder forecasts due to the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle. Additionally, the latest inflation report renewed investors’ confidence about easing pricing pressure. Inflation cooled down to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5% recorded in August and in line with market expectations of 2.3%-2.4%. The inflation rate peaked at a 41-year high of 8.9% in June 2022.
Investors continued to pile into China ETFs last week despite a sell-off in Chinese stocks. Mainland China stocks plunged on Oct 9, snapping a 10-day winning streak after confidence in stimulus plans to revive the economy diminished. The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 7.1% on Oct 9 while the Shanghai Composite index dropped more than 7%, its worst loss since February 2020 (read: A Few Reasons to Buy China ETFs Now).
We have detailed the ETFs below:
iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI - Free Report)
iShares China Large-Cap ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $3.5 billion in capital. It offers exposure to large companies in China by tracking the FTSE China 50 Index. It holds 50 stocks in its basket with a slight tilt toward the top three firms. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has key holdings in the consumer discretionary sector with 38.1% share, while financials (27.7%) and communication (16.8%) round off the next two spots.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF has AUM of $10.8 billion and an expense ratio of 0.74%. It trades in an average daily volume of 57 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report)
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has gathered $2.5 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 506 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.2% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: S&P 500's Best Nine-Month Since 1997: Winning ETFs & Stocks).
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $535.3 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX - Free Report)
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has pulled in $2.3 billion in capital. It tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index, charging investors 3 bps in fees per year. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF holds 755 stocks in its basket, with none making up for more than 6.7% share. Information technology takes the top spot at 31.9% of assets, while financials and healthcare round off the next spots with double-digit exposure each.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has AUM of $49.4 billion and volume is solid at 2.1 million shares on average per day. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report)
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF gathered $2.1 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.1% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $540.4 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 3.3 million shares. IVV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Top-Ranked ETFs Beating the S&P 500 in 2024).
Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR - Free Report)
Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF saw inflows of $1.5 billion. It tracks the CSI 300 Index and holds 287 securities in its basket, with none making up for more than 4.9%. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has key holdings in financials, industrials, information technology and consumer staples.
Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has amassed $3.5 billion in its asset base and charges 65 bps in annual fees from investors. It trades in an average daily volume of 9.1 million shares and currently has a Zacks ETF Rank #5.