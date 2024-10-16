Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Markets Unwind China, Oil Prices; UAL, IBKR, JBHT Report Q3

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tuesday, October 15th, 2024

It was a trading day that flushed out some of the extreme positivity following Monday’s close with the Dow and S&P 500 at new all-time highs. An unwinding of Chinese stock valuations as questions remain about fiscal stimulus plans going forward — JD (JD - Free Report) sank -9% and Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) was down -5.5% — met up with a notable drop in spot oil prices — ExxonMobil (XOM - Free Report) -3%, Chevron (CVX - Free Report) -2.7%.

Overall, markets were down today: the Dow slipped -324 points, -0.75%, and the S&P was down -44, -0.76%. The Nasdaq was today’s biggest loser, -187 points or -1.01%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 gained +0.16% on the session.
 

Q3 Earnings After the Bell: UAL, IBKR, JBHT


United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) logged its ninth-straight positive earnings surprise this afternoon, posting earnings of $3.33 per share outpacing the $3.10 in the Zacks consensus. Revenues in the quarter of $14.84 billion took out the expected $14.76 billion, with RevPAR during the quarter turning toward the positive (closing the 3-month period at -1.6%) and next-quarter earnings estimates in-line with current expectations. 

United will also be buying back $1.5 billion in UAL stock, helping shares higher in late trading and adding to its +70% growth since early August. Perhaps most amazingly, United still only trades at 7x forward earnings. Shares are +57% year to date.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR - Free Report) just met bottom-line expectations at $1.75 per share reported for its Q3 after the closing bell. Revenues of $1.37 billion outperformed the $1.32 billion in the Zacks consensus. Customer accounts grew +28% in the quarter while Net Interest Income (NII) was +9%, though at +80% gains year to date, shares are selling off -4% in after-market trading.

Trucking and logistics major J.B. Hunt (JBHT - Free Report) broke its seven-straight quarters of earnings misses today, posting a seven-cent beat on its bottom line to earnings of $1.49 per share, while revenues narrowly outpaced expectations to $3.07 billion in the quarter. Its largest segment, Intermodal, grew +5% in the quarter, and the company’s +6.6% growth in late trading takes a big bite out of its -10% sell-off year to date.
 

What to Expect Wednesday in the Stock Market


Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.

Aside from a new monthly Import/Export report due ahead of tomorrow’s open, we’ll also see earnings numbers from Abbott Labs (ABT - Free Report) and US Bancorp (USB - Free Report) in the morning and CSX (CSX - Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) Wednesday afternoon. The biggest remaining earnings report this week, Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , comes out Thursday after the close.

Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - free report >>

Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

CSX Corporation (CSX) - free report >>

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) - free report >>

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - free report >>

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) - free report >>

JD.com, Inc. (JD) - free report >>

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

Published in

airlines earnings finance transportation