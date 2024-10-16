Back to top

Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) reported revenue of $367.66 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363.54 million, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 54.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 56.9%.
  • Net interest margin (TE): 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $32.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.45 billion.
  • Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $110.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.34 million.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $82.87 million compared to the $89.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $95.90 million versus $89.47 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (TE): $274.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $277.21 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $271.76 million compared to the $273.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Secondary mortgage market operations: $3.38 million versus $3.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income: $18.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.30 million.
  • Bank card and ATM fees: $21.64 million compared to the $22.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

