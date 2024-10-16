JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, JB Hunt (
JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.07 billion, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +4.93%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Truckload - Total tractors: 1,989 compared to the 1,912 average estimate based on three analysts. Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period: 1,334 compared to the 1,423 average estimate based on three analysts. Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load: $1,882 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,860.08. Integrated Capacity Solution - Loads: 147,805 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 155,493. Revenue- Truckload: $173.22 million versus $179.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change. Revenue- Dedicated: $845.96 million compared to the $869.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year. Revenue- Final Mile Services: $218.32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $244.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%. Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions: $278.18 million compared to the $291.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year. Revenue- Intermodal: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues: $389.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $402.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.6%. Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues: $2.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$4.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>
Shares of JB Hunt have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, JB Hunt (JBHT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.07 billion, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +4.93%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>
- Truckload - Total tractors: 1,989 compared to the 1,912 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period: 1,334 compared to the 1,423 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load: $1,882 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,860.08.
- Integrated Capacity Solution - Loads: 147,805 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 155,493.
- Revenue- Truckload: $173.22 million versus $179.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change.
- Revenue- Dedicated: $845.96 million compared to the $869.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Final Mile Services: $218.32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $244.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
- Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions: $278.18 million compared to the $291.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Intermodal: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues: $389.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $402.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.6%.
- Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues: $2.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
- Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$4.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
Shares of JB Hunt have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.