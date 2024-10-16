Consolidated Water (CWCO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Consolidated Water (
CWCO Quick Quote CWCO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $26.01, demonstrating a +0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 0.92% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 2.2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 52.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $31.84 million, indicating a 36.14% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $137.65 million, indicating changes of -35.23% and -23.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Consolidated Water's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.31.
Investors should also note that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.58 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Utility - Water Supply industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.23 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $26.01, demonstrating a +0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 0.92% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 2.2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 52.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $31.84 million, indicating a 36.14% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $137.65 million, indicating changes of -35.23% and -23.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Consolidated Water's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.31.
Investors should also note that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.58 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Utility - Water Supply industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.23 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.