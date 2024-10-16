We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) closed at $57.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.
The agribusiness giant's stock has dropped by 4.14% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.38, reflecting a 15.34% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.94 billion, down 3.49% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.33 per share and a revenue of $88.06 billion, signifying shifts of -23.64% and -6.25%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Archer Daniels Midland is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.21.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.