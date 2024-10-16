We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Fell More Than Broader Market
In the latest market close, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR - Free Report) reached $0.82, with a -1.07% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.01%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 10.38% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $18.23 million, showing a 7.49% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.64 per share and a revenue of $80.85 million, indicating changes of +26.44% and +15.86%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3% higher. At present, Luminar Technologies, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.