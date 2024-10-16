Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP - Free Report) reported revenue of $466.75 million, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454.18 million, representing a surprise of +2.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pinnacle Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.6% versus 52.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average balances - Total interest-earning assets: $44.86 billion versus $44.75 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans: 0.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $120.12 million versus $105.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Nonaccrual loans: $119.29 million versus $102.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $351.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $350.67 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $115.24 million compared to the $103.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gains on mortgage loans sold, net: $2.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.18 million.
  • Insurance sales commissions: $3.29 million versus $3.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $16.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.50 million.
  • Trust fees: $8.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.33 million.
Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

