Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) is a residential and commercial gas and electric water utility products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) is a distributor of agricultural, forestry and construction equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 60 days.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) is an engineered lifting solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - free report >>

Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture